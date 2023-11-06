13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, November 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Wind is the big weather story for the next several days. Monday gusts of 35 mph in Las Vegas from the southwest. Gusts will hit 40 mph on the west side of the valley. Maximum winds reach 55 mph in Red Rock Canyon and the Spring Mountains, where a Wind Advisory is posted for today and tonight. Highway 95 between Clark County and Nye County is also under a Wind Advisory for strong gusts.

Monday morning temperatures in the 50s will climb to the low 80s by early afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Lows tonight fall to the 50s. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s on Tuesday as southwest gusts of 30 mph turn to the northwest in the evening and weaken to 20 mph. Temperatures fall to near 50° Tuesday night. Highs will be limited to the mid 60s on Wednesday as north gusts hit 30 mph and encourage a mostly sunny sky. Expect a drop to the 40s starting Wednesday night and lasting through the weekend. Highs in the 60s are also expected to last through the weekend. Lingering northeast winds at 10-20 mph on Thursday with sunshine, but calmer weather is here Friday (mostly cloudy) through Veterans Day on Saturday (sunny) and Sunday (sunny).