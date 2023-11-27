13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, November 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's chilly all week long in Southern Nevada. Today sees lingering northeast breezes at 10-20 mph in the afternoon. After starting in the upper 30s and low 40s, highs are limited to the upper 50s, a few degrees below-average for late November. We'll be mostly sunny today, but partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday as highs remain in the upper 50s with nighttime lows near 40°. Winds are capped at 10-15 mph starting tomorrow. Thicker clouds Thursday and Friday as a weather disturbance brings a 10% chance of a few chilly rain showers to Las Vegas. Highs will drop to the mid 50s Friday (start of December) as northwest breezes develop at 10-20 mph. Expect upper 30s at night with mid 50s during the day this weekend, alongside dry and partly cloudy weather.