13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, November 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A Wind Advisory continues until 1:00 p.m. in Las Vegas and 6:00 p.m. for Lake Mead and the Colorado River valley. Morning gusts near 40 mph linger at 30 mph at midday and 25 mph this afternoon. Breezes up to 20 mph this evening will drop to 10 mph after midnight as lows fall to the mid 40s. Daytime highs stay in the mid 60s through Thanksgiving, with nighttime lows in the mid 40s. That's typically cool for late November in Southern Nevada. Calm conditions during that stretch, but north breezes (gusts 20 mph) return Friday through the weekend and drop highs to the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday with nighttime lows in the upper 30s.