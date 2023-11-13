13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, November 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's partly cloudy with 40s and 50s this morning in Las Vegas. Highs will reach near 70° as high clouds thicken and breezes remain light. We'll drop to the low 50s the next few nights. More high clouds than sunshine Tuesday but highs hit 73°. Can't rule out a few sprinkles Wednesday and Thursday but amounts look negligible in the valley. We've got a 50% chance of measurable rain from Friday through Saturday afternoon, which will limit highs to the mid 60s. Right now, amounts of 0.10" to 0.20" look most likely, and we believe any showers will be on the way out Saturday evening, yielding dry conditions for the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas Saturday night. Temperatures for the race will be in the upper 50s with chilly breezes at 5-10 mph and a partly cloudy sky. Sunday delivers sunshine and north winds at 10-20 mph, so highs won't escape the upper 60s.