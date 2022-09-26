13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, September 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Calm conditions with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s early this Monday morning. Las Vegas will reach the 80s by 9 a.m. and the mid 90s by noon as sunny conditions cover Southern Nevada alongside light breezes under 15 mph. Evening temperatures in the 80s will dip to the mid 70s late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Highs reach the mid 90s tomorrow as marginal humidity arrives from Arizona and contributes to scattered storms in the afternoon around Las Vegas. We'll remain 5° to 10° above average to finish September, so expect highs in the mid 90s the rest of the week. Scattered storms are possible again on Wednesday, and a small chance will linger on Thursday. Lows at night remain in the low and mid 70s this week. October starts this weekend, and we'll remain above average in the mid 90s with sunshine as a ridge of high pressure remains over the Desert Southwest.