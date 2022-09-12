13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, September 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS — A round of thundershowers Sunday evening is being followed by a round of thundershowers early this Monday morning, and another round of spotty thundershowers is possible this afternoon. We start off in the 70s and highs will be limited to near 90° this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday delivers another round of possible thundershowers as highs hover near 90°. Isolated thundershowers linger on Wednesday, with highs back near 90°. Nighttime lows will be more comfortable, in the low 70s for the foreseeable future, which means cooler conditions in the morning. We'll trend drier by Thursday and mostly sunny conditions should stick around through the weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday in the low and mid 90s will warm up on Saturday and Sunday to the mid and upper 90s, although we won't have much humidity.