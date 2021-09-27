13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Sep. 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's clear and in the upper 60s and low 70s early this morning. Temperatures climb to the 80s by 10 a.m. and reach the low 90s this afternoon with south winds at 10-20 mph and a mostly sunny sky. Wildfire smoke should increase this afternoon and this evening, and last through the first half of Tuesday. Lows tonight drop to near 70 degrees. Southwest winds hit 30 mph on Tuesday as a weather system passes north of Las Vegas, limiting highs to the upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. North breezes at 10-20 mph on Wednesday will deliver 60s in the moring and highs won't escape the low 80s in the afternoon as a mix of clouds and sun accompanies a 10% rain chance in the valley and a 20% rain chance in the mountains. Wake up temperatures in the 60s and daytime highs in the 80s are expected to continue Thursday through Saturday, but low 90s return to finish the weekend on Sunday.