13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, October 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Keep your jacket or sweatshirt handy this morning! We start in the upper 40s and 50s this Halloween morning with sunshine and calm conditions. Afternoon highs reach the mid 70s as partly cloudy conditions develop. Calm winds are expected today and tonight, making for pleasant trick or treat conditions as clouds increase and temperatures cool from the low 70s to the mid 60s. Readings drop to the mid 50s late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Southwest gusts increase to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 70s. Lows drop to the mid 50s Tuesday night as southwest winds continue alongside mostly cloudy weather. Highs are limited to the upper 60s Wednesday as southwest gusts continue to hit 30 mph. Thick clouds may yield a few passing rain showers late Wednesday through early Thursday as a cold front sweeps through Southern Nevada. Temperatures drop to the 40s Wednesday night and Thursday morning as northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph and keep highs in the upper 50s on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. North winds on Friday (15-25 mph) will accompany sunshine and temperatures that start in the low 40s and only rebound to the low 60s. The upcoming weekend looks calm, partly cloudy, and not as cold. Highs reach the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.