13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, October 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Early morning thundershowers are drifting across Southern Utah and Northern Arizona but we expect a mostly sunny morning in Las Vegas with sunrise temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs reach the low 90s this afternoon, when there's a 20% chance of a passing thunderstorm. The chance is higher, around 40%, in the mountains. Any storms will likely fizzle this evening, as we drop from the 80s into the low 70s late tonight. Sunny weather is in the forecast Tuesday through Friday, with highs hovering in the low 90s (a little above average) each afternoon. Breezes look light and overnight and early morning lows should dip to the upper 60s and low 70s. An uptick in humidity by Sunday and Monday should deliver small storm chances to Southern Nevada, and keep highs in the upper 80s.