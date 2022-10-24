13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, October 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS — North breezes at 15-25 mph this Monday morning with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Grab a jacket! Afternoon highs reach the mid 60s with less wind and sunny conditions. A quick drop through the low 60s this evening into the 50s by 9 p.m. with overnight lows in the mid and upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday climb back to the low 70s with winds under 15 mph and a mix of sun and high clouds at times. Northeast gusts at 20 mph on Thursday behind a weak cold front will drop highs back to the upper 60s. Highs reach in the low 70s Friday through the upcoming weekend, with overnight lows remaining chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s. No rain chances are expected this week. At the moment the forecast on Halloween (next Monday) drops from the low 70s at 5 p.m. to the mid 60s after 6 p.m. during trick-or-treat time, with no big wind or rain chances expected.