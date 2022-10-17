13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, October 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Sunshine with wake-up temperatures in the low and mid 60s as we start the week. We'll bounce back to the 70s by 9:30 a.m. and reach the mid 80s for highs this afternoon. Light northeast breezes at 5-15 mph are expected for the next few days. This evening drops into the 70s pretty quickly, by 7:00 p.m., with lows in the low and mid 60s for the next several nights. Highs remain in the mid 80s through Friday with partly cloudy conditions. By the weekend, changes are expected. A trough of low pressure crosses the West this weekend, which stirs up southwest winds at 35 mph on Saturday and Saturday night alongside a 10% rain chance. North breezes to 25 mph on Sunday should drop highs to the mid 70s for the first time since spring!