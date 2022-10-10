13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, October 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Mostly sunny and calm as we wake up to temperatures in the mid 60s this morning. We'll warm to the 80s by 10 a.m. with afternoon highs around 89°. Scattered storms over the mountains will slowly drift south, and there's a small 10% chance we catch a shower or thundershower in Las Vegas. That action fizzles after sunset, while evening temperatures drop through the 80s to the 70s by 9 p.m. Overnight and early morning lows will be in the mid 60s this week, as sunshine and calm conditions allow afternoons to reach near 90° Tuesday through Friday. Isolated showers and thundershowers try to develop this weekend, dropping highs to the upper 80s Saturday and the mid 80s Sunday. Right now the chance is 10% Saturday and 20% Sunday.