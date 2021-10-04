13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We start in the 60s with a partly cloudy sky and fairly calm wind. Highs will reach the upper 80s today as clouds increase, but the chance for a passing shower holds off until late tonight and Tuesday morning. Lows tonight fall near 70° and highs Tuesday will be limited to near 80° as mostly cloudy conditions generate a few passing showers. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and in the low 60s early with low 80s returning in the afternoon. The wind looks fairly quiet (under 15 mph) through Wednesday. South and southwest winds at 15-25 mph are expected Thursday and Friday as a system moves in from the north, dropping highs from the low 80s Thursday to the mid 70s Friday, with rain chances picking up to 30% on Friday. Lows will dip to the 60s Tuesday night through Thursday night. It looks mostly sunny with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s and daytime highs in the upper 70s this upcoming weekend.