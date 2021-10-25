13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Oct. 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's already breezy this morning, with southwest gusts of 25 mph during the commute picking up to 35-40 mph from late morning through midnight. Breezes aside, wake-up temperatures are in the 60s with partly cloudy conditions. Showers could sneak into Las Vegas this afternoon, and rain is most likely around sunset (near 6:00 p.m.) into the early evening. Rain chances should drop off around midnight, and lows tonight will drop to the low 50s as the sky clears. Breezes develop from the north at 10-20 mph on Tuesday with sunshine and highs limited to the upper 60s. Lows remain in the low 50s Tuesday night. We'll enjoy a sunny stretch with highs in the low 70s Wednesday and the upper 70s Thursday through the weekend. It could be a little breezy Thursday and then again Sunday (gusts up to 15-20 mph those afternoons) but otherwise the weather looks great in the week leading up to Halloween, once we get through today.