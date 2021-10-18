13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Expect a windy start to the week as southwest gusts hit 40 mph in the valley and 55 mph in the mountains, prompting a Windy Advisory for blowing dust and difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles. Temperatures move from the low 60s early to the upper 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Gusts will shift to the west and drop back to 25 mph by the late afternoon. Winds taper this evening and tonight looks fairly calm with lows dropping to the upper 40s after midnight. Calm conditions expected for the middle of the week with highs climbing from the low 70s Tuesday to the mid 70s Wednesday and the upper 70s Thursday under partly cloudy conditions. Southwest breezes at 20-25 mph return Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows this week will dip to the 50s each night.