13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, November 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a cold start with temperatures in the 30s at sunrise in most Las Vegas neighborhoods! Mostly sunny conditions will give way to thicker high clouds by the afternoon as high temperatures nudge 60° with northeast winds remaining light at only 5-10 mph. High clouds hang tough tonight as lows drop to near 40°. High clouds give way to increasing sun on Tuesday with readings back in the low 60s after a cold morning. Breezes blow at 5-15 mph the rest of the week, and we should ride a milder trend into the mid 60s Wednesday and beyond. That means Thanksgiving will be a bit milder than average, around 67°, and mid 60s are forecast to last through the weekend.