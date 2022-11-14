13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, November 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a cold start in the mid 30s to mid 40s on Monday morning with a few high clouds accompanying a sunny sky. There are some northwest breezes across the north half of the Las Vegas valley accentuating the chill. It's sunny with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon, then a quick drop into the 40s this evening with lows near 40° late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Northeast gusts of 25 mph are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will keep highs in the upper 50s as sunshine continues. Low 60s return Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be calm, but northeast winds at 10-20 mph are expected Friday and Saturday. No rain or mountain snow chances are expected in the Desert Southwest over the next seven days. Nighttime lows will generally be in the upper 30s and low 40s over the next week.