13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Nov. 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We're starting in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy conditions, with afternoon highs headed to the mid 70s as southwest winds hit 10-20 mph and sunshine increases. This evening we'll dip to the 60s as breezes linger, with overnight lows back down to the 50s. Gusts to 25 mph on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s and partly-to-mostly cloudy weather. Highs reach the mid 70s the rest of the week with more sunshine Wednesday and beyond. It looks even milder toward the weekend, with upper 70s on Saturday running about 10° above-average. Rain will stay away from Las Vegas this week. Lows at night will remain in the low and mid 50s.