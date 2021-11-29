13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Nov. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS —A ridge of high pressure across the West continues to deliver sunshine and calm conditions to Las Vegas this week. It starts chilly, in the 40s and 50s, but we'll climb through the 60s after 9 a.m. and into the 70s by lunchtime. Highs reach the low 70s today, with mid 70s coming Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will remain in the 40s and 50s the next several nights under a clear and calm sky. December starts on Wednesday and highs should drop to either side of 70° Thursday through the weekend. Winds will remain under 10 mph for the entire week. A shift in the pattern occurs next week and should bring highs closer to average (around 60°) as we move toward mid-December. No rain chances are anticipated anytime soon.