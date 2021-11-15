13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Nov. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's a chilly morning in the 50s at sunrise with a clear sky and calm conditions. Sunshine will mix with a few high clouds today, but winds stay under 10 mph and afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s. Lows tonight drop back to the 50s. Tuesday delivers thicker clouds and highs in the low 70s. Wednesday starts a stretch of highs closer to 70°. Clouds will be thick at times on Thursday and Friday. We may not escape the upper 60s across the weekend in spite of increasing sunshine. Breezes pick back up Friday through the weekend with gusts up to 20 mph from the northeast. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday night through the rest of the week, which means our mornings will also be chilly.