13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Nov. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Partly to mostly cloudy today with 60s in the morning and upper 70s in the afternoon. Southwest breezes pick up to 10-20 mph as the day wears on. There's a small 10% chance of a passing sprinkle or light shower later this morning through afternoon and evening. Lows tonight drop to the upper 50s as clouds hang tough. Highs in the mid and upper 70s the rest of the week with calmer conditions and nighttime lows in the 50s. No rain expected for the rest of the week.