13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, May 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's cool early this morning, in the 50s and 60s, with south breezes at 10-15 mph and a clear sky. Sunny today with highs back to the mid 80s and southwest gusts to 30 mph. We'll remain breezy this evening and tonight (southwest 15-25 mph) as we cool to the upper 50s after midnight. After a cool start in the 50s and 60s Tuesday morning, expect mid 80s with southwest gusts back to 30 mph as morning sun gives way to late afternoon clouds. Near 60° and partly cloudy Tuesday night, then back to 83° Wednesday as breezes linger at 15-25 mph and sun returns. Thursday sees mid 80s before above-average warmth arrives Friday (92°) and climbs to the mid 90s this weekend and next week. Nighttime lows will be near 70° during this stretch. Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.