13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, May 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 60s with a northeast breeze at 10-20 mph this morning. Eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley are seeing a few 25 mph gusts. Mostly sunny weather on this Memorial Day with an afternoon high of 83°, which is 11° below average. East breezes at 10-20 mph linger this afternoon. Even though temperatures are pleasant, it's important to use sun protection and hydrate if you're outside. Cooling through the 70s this evening with readings in the low 60s late tonight. Expect a mainly clear sky if you're outside attempting to view the expected meteor shower. Highs climb from the upper 80s Tuesday to the low 90s Wednesday, which is still below average. We're back above average near 100° on Thursday. Plan on a few 20 mph northeast gusts Tuesday and Wednesday before warm southwest breezes pick up Thursday and beyond. Daytime highs in the mid and upper 90s Friday through the weekend, and a stretch of low-end triple digits (100° to 105°) looms for most of next week.