13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, May 29, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s at sunrise this Memorial Day, with sunshine and calm breezes. Highs reach the low 90s this afternoon as south winds blow at 15-25 mph and the sky remains sunny. We'll drop to the 60s with a partly cloudy sky tonight. Highs return to the low 90s Tuesday, with south winds back at 15-25 mph. Afternoon temperatures remain a bit below average, in the low 90s, on Wednesday. We flip the calendar to June on Thursday with partly cloudy weather, gusts under 20 mph, and highs still limited to the low 90s. A warm-up from the low 90s Friday to mid 90s Saturday and upper 90s Sunday as dry weather continues. Nighttime lows will be closer to 70° Thursday and beyond.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.