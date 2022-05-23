13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, May 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 70s this morning with a northeast breeze at 10-20 mph and a mostly sunny sky. Look for mid 80s at midday and low 90s this afternoon, as east breezes linger at 10-20 mph with continued mostly sunny weather. This evening drops through the 80s and we'll dip to to the 70s after 10pm to lows in the upper 60s late. Highs climb to the mid 90s Tuesday and the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge of high pressure crosses the Desert Southwest. Upper 90s linger Friday and Saturday with mid 90s on Sunday, Memorial Day on Monday, and Tuesday. Lows will be in the low and mid 70s Tuesday night through the holiday weekend.