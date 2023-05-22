13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, May 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Warm weather continues this week, with highs in the low and mid 90s through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances are low today (only 10% in Las Vegas) and we're completely dry the rest of the week. The chance of a thundershower is 30% today in the Spring Mountains, 10% tomorrow, and then back to 0% the rest of the week. Rounds of wind are expected midweek. Tuesday gusts hit 30 mph, Wednesday gusts reach 40 mph, and Thursday gusts linger at 30 mph. These south winds may kick up a bit of dust in open areas. Lows at night will reach the low 70s early in the week and upper 60s later in the week.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.