13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, May 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's fairly calm and in the 60s this morning, but southwest gusts hit 35 mph this afternoon, 25 mph tonight, and then come in from the north at 25 mph tomorrow. Highs today reach the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Lows tonight drop to the mid 60s. We'll drop to the low 80s Tuesday with sunshine. Calmer weather (gusts under 20 mph) as we jump from 85° Wednesday to 95° Thursday, which will be the hottest weather we've seen this year. Another round of wind is expected Friday (25 mph) and this weekend (gusts past 30 mph) as highs drop from the mid 90s Friday to near 90° Saturday to near 80° Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s all week long. We don't see any triple digit heat threat this first week of May, but Las Vegas typically sees its first 100° day of the year by the end of the month!