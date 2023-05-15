13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, May 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Get ready for a hot week, with daytime highs in the mid 90s (above-average, but below records) and nighttime lows in the low and mid 70s. There's enough moisture in place for a stray afternoon or evening thundershower between Tuesday and Friday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected most days, with winds generally from the south at 10 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph. Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.