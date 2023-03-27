13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, March 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We start with north gusts to 25 mph and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s this Monday morning. Despite mostly sunny weather, highs won't escape the upper 50s in most neighborhoods as north breezes linger this afternoon. We'll see less wind tonight with partly cloudy weather and lows back to the upper 30s and low 40s. A brief warm-up Tuesday to the low 70s (for the first time in two weeks) as southwest gusts hit 25 mph in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A system on Wednesday and Thursday delivers scattered light showers and highs back down to the low 60s. Wind ramps up to 35 mph on Wednesday and lingers at 25 mph on Thursday. Mid 60s Friday with mostly sunny weather and lingering 20 mph gusts. Back to the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday as we flip the calendar to April with a few 20 mph gusts but otherwise better weather than we've seen as of late.