13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, March 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Happy Spring! The equinox happens at 2:24 p.m. today. Cooler-than-average highs in the mid 60s are forecast this afternoon. Look for mostly cloudy conditions this morning with 10 mph breezes and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. There's a 10% chance of a few sprinkles this morning. We'll be partly cloudy this afternoon with southwest gusts to 25 mph and readings in the mid 60s. Tonight delivers an 80% chance of showers after midnight while southwest and south breezes blow at 10-15 mph and readings drop to the upper 40s. The chance of showers remains high on Tuesday, with rainfall between 0.10" and 0.20" across the valley as south gusts to 20 mph early increase to southwest gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. There will be breaks in the showers, but highs are limited to the upper 50s, which is about 15° below-average. Rain chances continue Tuesday night, as will southwest gusts to 35 mph, as lows dip to mid 40s. Wednesday remains windy, with southwest gusts to 30-35 mph in the morning. A mostly cloudy sky will again limit highs to the upper 50s. It looks partly cloudy and less breezy and dry Thursday through the weekend, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s (all below-average). Nighttime lows remain cooler-than-average in the low and mid 40s during that stretch.