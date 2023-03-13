13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, March 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Great weather continues today, with 50s and 60s this morning under mostly sunny conditions. Winds are around 5-10 mph today, and highs hit the low 70s this afternoon. The UV index is borderline high between 9am and 4pm, so a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes. Sunscreen and sun protection like a hat, sunglasses, and lightweight longsleeve shirts are helpful habits as we get into spring. Lows tonight drop into the 50s with breezes under 15 mph. Wind ramps up to 25-35 mph from the southwest Tuesday, and continue Tuesday night through Wednesday as a weather system delivers a chance of showers those days. Rain totals will likely be around 0.10" in the valley, while snow levels should be around 9,000 feet in the Spring Mountains, meaning a cold rain is most likely for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon, while several inches are expected at the peaks. Rain showers wind down by Wednesday afternoon, while windy daytime conditions taper to breezy conditions (10-20 mph) Wednesday evening and night as readings drop to the upper 40s. Thursday through the weekend will be dry, a bit breezy (10-20 mph), and cooler-than-average in the mid 60s each afternoon and in the 40s to near 50° each morning. Another weather system delivers some showers on Tuesday of next week, and some wind next Wednesday.