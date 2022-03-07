13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Mar. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Chilly north winds will gust to 30 mph today. It's in the 40s early and highs will be limited to the upper 50s this afternoon. The sky looks mostly sunny, with a few clouds developing in the middle of the day as a system slides through Utah. Breezes relax tonight as lows dip to the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning with calmer conditions and daytime highs in the low 60s. Wednesday delivers 70° with mostly sunny weather and southwest and west gusts to 20 mph. A sharp cool down to the upper 50s on Thursday as north winds hit 15-25 mph. Friday and Saturday look calmer with highs near 60° and 68°, respectively. Mid 70s are possible Sunday as south winds hit 10-20 mph under sunshine.