13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Mar. 21, 2022

Windy start to the week
The March 21, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 4:54 AM, Mar 21, 2022
LAS VEGAS —North gusts to 35 mph this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and a mostly sunny sky. Highs reach the low 70s this afternoon as gusts continue to hit 30 mph. Breezy this evening and tonight (gusts to 20 mph) while lows drop to the low 50s after midnight. Tuesday delivers upper 70s and a mostly sunny sky, but northeast gusts linger up to 25 mph. A Wind Advisory continues for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley as gusts hit 50-55 mph the next couple days. Wednesday looks calm and in the upper 70s. Thursday delivers the first official 80° day of the year (Las Vegas expects to hit 86°) as light winds continue alongisde a mostly sunny sky. Friday and Saturday flirt with 90° (also for the first time this year) with winds on Saturday and Sunday picking back up to 25 mph. The weekend sky will turn mostly cloudy, and highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday.

