13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Mar. 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's breezy in spots this Monday morning, with northeast gusts of 20-30 mph around sunrise. It's fairly calm from The Strip toward the west side of the valley. Temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s under a mostly sunny sky at sunrise, which hits at 6:52 a.m. now that we're in Daylight Saving Time. Look for breezes to stay under 15 mph this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 70s, which is average for mid-March. Lows tonight drop to the low 50s under a mainly clear sky with fairly calm conditions. Tuesday looks warmer, in the upper 70s, with a mostly cloudy afternoon and southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a northwest wind at 15-25 mph and highs in the mid 70s. Another push of some clouds on Thursday afternoon for St. Patrick's Day, with highs in the low 70s and northeast winds at 10-20 mph. Less wind on Friday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 70s. Another round of wind this weekend, with southwest gusts to 25 mph Saturday, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday delivers a drop to the upper 60s, a 30% rain chance, a mostly cloudy sky, and southwest gusts back to 25 mph.