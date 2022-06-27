LAS VEGAS — It's in the 80s this morning and we'll hit the 90s by 9am and the 100s by 1pm with noticeable humidity. Afternoon highs reach 105° while breezes stay under 15 mph. There's a 20% chance of a storm over the mountains, but that chance is only 10% in the valleys this afternoon. This evening dips through the 90s with 80s after midnight. Nighttime lows won't offer much heat relief this week, only dipping to the low and mid 80s. There's a 20% chance of a stray afternoon storm on Tuesday and Wednesday while highs reach 106° and 107° and south breezes reach 25-30 mph. Thursday is still a bit muggy with a high of 104° and a lingering 10% afternoon storm chance. Friday and this weekend will see a drop in humidity, sunshine and afternoon breezes up to 25 mph, and plenty of warmth as highs reach 103°-104°.

To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning or wait until the sun is going down. When outside, remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water, and watch young kids, the elderly, and people with other health issues that make them prone to heat illness.