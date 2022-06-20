13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, June 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 60s and 70s early this Monday morning with north breezes up to 20 mph. Sunshine sends us to the mid 90s this afternoon, as east breezes linger at 15 mph. This evening will be in the 80s with low 70s late tonight and early Tuesday morning. We return to 100° Tuesday as sunshine continues alongside breezes at 10-20 from the northeast and then the southeast. Wednesday delivers upper 90s and thicker clouds, with a 30% chance for showers as humidity climbs thanks to southeast breezes up to 20 mph. Highs climb to 102° on Thursday, and the humidity will be a bit noticeable, as south breezes reach 25 mph. Friday through the weekend sees highs around and then a bit above 105° as noticeable humidity lingers. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (or wait until the sun is going down), in addition to drinking extra water, taking breaks in the air conditioning, avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol, and keeping a close eye on pets, kids, and the elderly.