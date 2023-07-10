13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, July 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Dangerous temperatures loom for the end of the week, the upcoming weekend, and next week. In the meantime, typical July heat and some wind are on the menu to start the week. We'll be near 80° at sunrise with 90° by 9:00 a.m., 100° by noon, and see a high of 106° at 4:00 p.m. as southwest wind gusts hit 25 mph with plenty of sunshine. We'll dip through the 90s this evening and drop to the low 80s after midnight. Expect gusts of 30 mph Tuesday afternoon as highs reach 107° in Las Vegas. Windy on Wednesday (southwest gusts 35 mph) with afternoon numbers near 108°. Lingering 25 mph gusts Thursday as afternoon highs peak at 111°. It won't be muggy this week, but there will be just enough humidity that you'll probably notice it as the heat ramps up. Lows at night will climb from the mid 80s this week to near 90° this weekend and next week. As we see it now, a big ridge of high pressure centered over Southern Nevada will send highs to 112° Friday, 115° Saturday, 116° Sunday, and 115° Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is already in place those four days. Highs linger at 114° the first half of next week.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels remain in the medium category this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.