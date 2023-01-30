13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, January 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the low 40s and streets are damp this morning due to off and on rain showers, which lasts through midday before drier conditions return this afternoon. Bundle up! Highs only reach the upper 40s as north winds blow at 10-20 mph this afternoon and evening. Northeast gusts increase to 25 mph tonight, and as temperatures drop to the low 30s late, the wind chill will be in the 20s. On Tuesday morning, wind chills remain in the 20s as cold north winds blow at 15-25 mph. Highs will only reach 50° in spite of full sun. North winds weaken to 5-15 mph Tuesday evening, and overnight lows drop back to freezing (low 30s) in most spots. Wednesday delivers sun and mid 50s, with partly cloudy weather Thursday and Friday as we climb to the upper 50s. A stretch of mild air arrives this weekend, for the first time in about a month. Highs reach the low 60s Saturday and the mid 60s Sunday, with mostly sunny conditions and winds under 15 mph. Lows drop to the mid 30s Wednesday night and will be closer to 40° Thursday night into the weekend.