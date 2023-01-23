13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, January 23, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Today remains windy around Las Vegas, with northwest gusts at 35 mph for most of the valley, with 40 mph gusts from Summerlin to Centennial Hills, and 50 mph gusts in the Spring Mountains and Laughlin. We'll start in the 30s at sunrise, with 40s the rest of the morning and low 50s this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny, and dry weather is expected all week long. This evening we'll drop through the 40s with a wind chill in the 30s. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 30s, but with north winds at 10-20 mph the wind chill will occasionally dip to the 20s.

Expect highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s all week long. Still some north breezes Tuesday and Wednesday (20 mph gusts) and Thursday (25 mph gusts) but a break from the breeze shows up Friday and Saturday. Borderline breezy weather returns Sunday (20 mph) as mostly sunny and dry weather dominates the Desert Southwest through the weekend.