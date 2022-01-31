13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Jan. 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Winds will be light today, with partly cloudy conditions early and mostly cloudy conditions by the afternoon. We start in the upper 30s and low 40s and finish in the low 60s. Lows tonight drop to the low 40s. North winds develop Tuesday (which is February 1st) at 10-20 mph but we'll squeeze out one more day in the low 60s as mostly cloudy conditions give way to partly cloudy weather in the afternoon. North gusts of 35 mph Wednesday, wake up temperatures in the upper 30s, and afternoon highs near 50° will make it feel more like winter than spring. No real rain chances are expected through next week for the Desert Southwest. We remain breezy (20-25 mph gusts) with highs in the low 50s Thursday and mid 50s Friday. Wake up temperatures will remain in the 30s. Weekend highs should rebound to the low 60s.