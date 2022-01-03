13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Jan. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Another cold day in Southern Nevada with wake-up temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. Sunshine mixes with high clouds later today. Expect light east breezes at 5 mph and highs near 50°. Tonight looks partly cloudy and cold, with evening temperatures in the 40s dropping to the low and mid 30s late. Another chilly day Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s and continued mostly sunny, calm conditions. We're still chilly Wednesday morning (mid and upper 30s) but should see a slight warm-up to the upper 50s in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Morning temperatures will drop to the low 40s each of those days. A passing system Friday and Saturday may stir the breeze up to 10-20 mph and deliver thicker high clouds. There's a small 10% chance we see a little light rain in spots on Saturday and Sunday, but it doesn't look like much at this point in time. Highs will dip to the upper 50s Sunday into early next week in the wake of that weak system.