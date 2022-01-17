13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Jan. 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky on this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. We'll see more sun this afternoon with highs in the low 60s and light winds under 10 mph. Tonight through Tuesday morning delivers a 20% rain chance, mostly cloudy conditions, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday afternoon sees partial sun and highs back in the low 60s. Mostly sunny weather is expected from Wednesday through the weekend, as highs remain in the low 60s and nighttime lows dip to the low 40s. A round of north breezes arrives Friday and Saturday, but right now rain chances look unlikely.