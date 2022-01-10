13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Jan. 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Partly cloudy with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s in Las Vegas. Thicker high clouds are expected this afternoon and tonight. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60° with northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. Laughlin will see north gusts of 35 mph the next few days. Lows tonight drop to the upper 30s. Highs reach the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions and valley winds from the northeast at 5-15 mph. Thicker clouds on Thursday alongside a 20% chance of spotty light rain. Rain chances linger Friday and Saturday, but only around 10%. North winds up to 20 mph are expected in Las Vegas Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will be either side of 60° this week through the upcoming weekend.