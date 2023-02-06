13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, February 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures in the 40s feel like the 30s this morning as northwest winds spread across the valley. Gusts will hit 35 mph later this morning and this afternoon in Las Vegas, and could hit 50 mph in Laughlin. Partly cloudy conditions early this morning gives way to full sunshine the rest of today, and highs reach the upper 50s to near 60° alongside the blustery weather. Tonight is breezy (northwest gusts 25 mph) and clear with lows in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. North and northeast winds at 10-20 mph on Tuesday as sunshine sends us back to 60° in the afternoon. Wednesday should be calm (winds 5-15 mph) and sunny with a high of 64°. Thursday is a bit breezy (northeast 10-20 mph) and in the low 60s. Friday looks calm and partly cloudy as highs return to 60°, before northwest and north gusts to 20 mph return with some clouds this weekend. We'll remain near 60° each weekend afternoon.