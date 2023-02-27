13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, February 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS — South breezes at 10-20 mph at sunrise with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures near 40° feeling much colder. Southwest gusts hit 40 mph at noon, 50 mph this afternoon, and 55 mph this evening and tonight, so a Wind Advisory is in place from 1pm until 4am Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 50s, and there's a 10% chance of a stray shower in Las Vegas (raindrops are more likely on the west side of the valley near the mountains). Wind-driven snow showers will deliver up to 12" of new accumulation in Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon from noon through midnight, so a Winter Storm Warning is in place then. Down in the valley, breezes drop to 10-20 mph by Tuesday morning as temperatures drop to the upper 30s. Tuesday sees winds return to 40-45 mph in the afternoon and night, peaking at 50 mph by Wednesday morning as readings drop to the low 30s. Wednesday afternoon sees 40 mph gusts as highs struggle to reach 50°. From Tuesday night through Wednesday, rain showers are possible, and they may mix with snow showers, especially on the west and south sides of the valley in neighborhoods above 2,500 feet. Lingering breezes up to 20 mph on Thursday and Friday as mostly sunny weather accompanies morning lows in the mid 30s and daytime highs in the mid and upper 50s. Partly cloudy weather arrives this weekend with 20 mph southeast gusts Saturday (60°) and 25 mph southwest gusts Sunday (64°).