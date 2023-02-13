13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, February 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the mid 40s to low 50s at daybreak, with the chance of a few sprinkles this morning across Southern Nevada as low pressure swirls from Southern California across Arizona. In Las Vegas we'll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 60s this afternoon with south breezes at 5-15 mph. Tonight looks partly cloudy with increasing southwest winds at 15-25 mph and lows in the low 40s. Northwest winds pick up Tuesday (Valentine's Day) to 20-30 mph with colder highs in the low 50s and a 40% chance of showers from morning through afternoon. We can't rule out a few snowflakes in the mix in the higher elevation neighborhoods, despite temperatures well above freezing. Low 50s are expected Wednesday as northwest winds continue at 20-30 mph with sunshine. Below-average highs in the low 50s continue Thursday and Friday, but it will be less windy with northeast gusts limited to 15 mph. Mid 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. Lows will be in the low 30s from Tuesday night through Thursday night, then in the upper 30s and low 40s Friday night through the weekend.