13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Monday starts in the 30s and 40s with sunshine and a few 10 mph breezes. Afternoon highs in the low 60s and northeast breezes at 10 mph will give way to an evening in the 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s. A warm-up to the low 70s arrives Tuesday, as do northeast breezes at 10-20 mph. Breezy weather continues Wednesday and Thursday, with stronger 40 mph gusts down the Colorado River Valley. Winds slacken in Las Vegas Friday through the weekend. Mild temperatures in the low 70s continue this week through the weekend, before a drop to the 60s starts next Tuesday with small chances for light rain. Overnight lows will be in the 40s for the next week.