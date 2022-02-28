13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Feb. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's chilly this morning, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s under a mostly sunny sky. We'll climb to the low 70s this afternoon, about 10° milder than Sunday, although northeast breezes at 10-20 mph develop this morning and this afternoon. An enjoyable stretch of mid-to-upper 70s (about 10° above average) is expected Tuesday, which is March 1st, and continues Wednesday and Thursday. Calm winds on Tuesday and Wednesday give way to southwest and west gusts to 25 mph on Thursday and Friday, with cooler highs in the mid 60s on Friday. Low 60s are expected Saturday and Sunday. Small rain chances, about 10%, are in the Las Vegas forecast Friday and Saturday. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and low 50s this week.