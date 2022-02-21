13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Feb. 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Expect windy weather and cooler temperatures for Presidents Day. South gusts to 30 mph at sunrise as thick high clouds start to pull away, leaving a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the day. Readings start in the upper 50s, but only climb to the mid 60s today as southwest and west gusts hit 40 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is posted for Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and the Colorado River Valley, and a Wind Advisory is posted for Southern Clark County. West gusts tonight up to 25 mph will accompany a clear sky and lows near 40°, yielding wind chills in the 30s. Tuesday remains windy, with southwest gusts back to 40 mph, mostly cloudy conditions, and highs only in the mid 50s. A 40% chance of showers will develop late Tuesday and continues Tuesday night through Wednesday night, although any rain will be spotty and brief. Wednesday also delivers northwest gusts of 25 mph, wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s, and afternoon highs limited to the low 50s. Thursday is sunny and calmer, but quite chilly for late February with wake-up temperatures in the low 30s and afternoon highs again limited to the low 50s. Friday looks mostly sunny, with mid-30s in the morning and mid-50s in the afternoon. Low 60s build back this upcoming weekend, then upper 60s Monday, then low 70s through the middle of next week.