13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Mostly sunny and chilly in the 40s this Monday morning. Valentine's Day will be the mildest day for the rest of the week, with afternoon highs in the low 70s as southwest breezes pick up to 10-20 mph under increasing high clouds. This evening looks mostly cloudy and southwest breezes will increase to 15-25 mph tonight as lows drop near 50°. Tuesday delivers strong southwest and west winds (gusts to 45 mph) as clouds and 20% rain chances pick up in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be limited to the low 60s. Northwest winds up to 20 mph on Wednesday with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s as sunshine returns. Northwest winds up to 20 mph on Thursday with morning lows again in the low 40s and afternoon highs again in the low 60s. Friday and Saturday deliver highs in the mid and upper 60s, winds under 15 mph, and sunny conditions. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with southwest winds up to 20 mph and highs in the upper 60s. Another drop in temperatures arrives early next week, with highs expected to be in the low 60s, which is close to average for mid-February.